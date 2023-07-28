POWER Dynamos has signed five players ahead of the kick-off of the 2023/2024 MTN Super League season. The club acquired the services of midfielder Cephas Mulombwa, Salulani Phiri, Francis Zulu, Kondwani Chiboni, and defender Gong Bong Lionel. According to the statement issued to the media yesterday, Power Dynamo CEO Gibson Chaloba said the club was excited about the new additions to the squad. He said the additions would elevate the team’s performance in the prestigious CAF Champions League and the MTN Super League. “We are delighted to announce our new additions to the squad, and we are confident the additions will elevate the team’s performance in the CAF Champions League and the local league. The new signings are the epitome…...



