COMMONWEALTH Games Association of Zambia (CGAZ) General Secretary Boniface Kambikambi has tipped the seven-member team representing the nation at the Youth Games to use the event as a stepping stone to the senior games in future. The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games swings into action from August 4-11 in Trinidad and Tobago. Speaking during the send-off ceremony, Kambikambi urged the youngsters to maintain the highest standards of behaviour and discipline as they represent Zambia. “We want the athletes to use these games as a stepping stone to the senior Commonwealth Games in the future. We anticipate that the cyclists who are competing for the first time at the youth games will be able to reach the top bracket…...



