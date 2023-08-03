FORMER women’s national team coach Enala Simbeye believes a radical overhaul of the team is unnecessary because Zambia’s experience from the FIFA Women’s World Cup is an asset heading into the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers. Zambia’s maiden World Cup campaign has just ended with a preliminary stage exit where they lost two and won one game. The team’s next major assignment is the Olympic qualifiers in October when it faces Mali in a bid for an unprecedented second successive Summer Games appearance. In an interview yesterday, Simbeye said there was need for the technical bench and FAZ to be consistent in maintaining players in the women’s national team. “We are proud of the Copper Queens and the only thing I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.