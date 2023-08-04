PETER Tsai, a Chinese national, is one of six foreign players participating in the first-ever Mdina Lusaka Open Chess Championship that has a prize of K70,000 and is FIDE-rated, consisting of nine rounds over three days from August 5-7. The event is sponsored by Tiwone Mdina, a Malawian businessman located in South Africa, and will be held at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Library and Conference Centre. Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) General Secretary Maybin Chinama confirmed yesterday that three Malawians, two Zimbabweans, and Tsai were the six foreign players that had so far entered the race. “We have a total of six foreign players who have confirmed participation. Three from Malawi, two from Zimbabwe, and one Chinese…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.