POWER Dynamos Coach Mwenya Chipepo says his team’s defeat against SC Simba during the Simba Day of Celebration in Tanzania served as a valuable learning experience before the start of the new season. With terraces packed to the rafters at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the Kitwe giants suffered a 2-0 bashing thanks to goals from Willy Onana and Fabrice Ngoma. The MTN Super League defending champions and Simba may face each other again in the CAF Champions League, provided Power Dynamos advance past the African Stars of Namibia in the first round. During an interview on Sunday, Chipepo said the team’s loss to Simba was a valuable lesson that was needed before the Charity Shield match against Forest Rangers this…...



