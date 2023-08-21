MUZA FC coach Mathews Ndhlovu says the 1-all away draw against Cano Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup first round will not flatter his team because the battle has just begun. The Mazabuka-based outfit rallied to force a draw in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Saturday evening ahead of the second leg set for National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka this Saturday. Cano Sport took a 31 minute lead through striker Pascal Chochi before Solomon Mpasela equalised in the 53rd minute with a stunning drive from outside the box. During the post-match interview, Ndhlovu said his team were not taking Cano Sport lightly but focused on getting the job done at home. “We had a good game despite starting on a slow…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.