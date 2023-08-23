POWER Dynamos Coach Mwenya Chipepo says his team has a golden opportunity to overturn its CAF Champions League first-leg loss to African Stars of Namibia in Saturday’s fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Dynamos hosts African Stars in Ndola in a must-win CAF Champions League preliminary round, final leg game after suffering a 2-1 first leg defeat last Saturday in Johannesburg. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Tuesday, Chipepo said his team must not waste its opportunity to play continental football this season for the first time since 2015. “We played a good game in South Africa despite missing numerous scoring chances in front of goal. We conceded in the process what I would call silly goals through set…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.