FORMER Ghana international Asamoah Gyan says Africa has a lot of talent backs lags behind other continents because it lacks sports planning and investment. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Gyan said football development in Africa is not about dreamers but achievers if we want to see the World Cup title coming to the continent. Gyan said Africa was blessed with a wealth of football talent but lacked proper planning and did not take sports infrastructure investment seriously. “Africa is never short of talent, and everyone would agree with me. The biggest problem we have is having high expectations. We always want things to happen immediately without any planning. One thing I have come to understand about other continents is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.