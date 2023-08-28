NEWLY promoted side Mutondo Stars yesterday thrashed Nkana 1-0 to guarantee them bragging rights during the MTN Super League second round fixture played at the levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. A Dalitso Lungu strike in the 69th minute was the difference as the Zeddy Saiketi coached side defied all odds to beat the 13-time champions. Saileti played down the psychological win over the ‘parent club’ to go top of the MTN Super Division table. “It was an important win and I am happy. As you know I grew up at Nkana and even coached them but this was a competition and we did what we had to do. It’s a good win and we immediately start planning for MUZA,” Saileti…...