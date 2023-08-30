VETERAN coach Beston Chambeshi has become the first managerial casualty of new the Super League campaign after being sidelined by Nkana following a poor start to the season. Nkana have indicated that Chambeshi has been sent on administrative leave, but normal practice in recent seasons has proven that that is a polite way of saying a coach has been fired. In a statement yesterday, Nkana Media and Public Relations Officer Lillian Musenge said Chambeshi had been replaced by his assistant, George Chilufya. “Nkana Football Club has, with immediate effect, made changes to the main team technical bench. Head coach Beston Chambeshi has, with immediate effect, been sent on administrative leave, and in the interim, first assistant coach George Chilufya takes…...



