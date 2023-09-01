GREEN Buffaloes Women’s team seeks an uplifting moment when they face off with Ntopwa FC of Malawi at the ongoing COSAFA Championships in South Africa, with coach Carol Kanyemba demanding an outright win from her lasses. The defending champions started their campaign on a slow note after recording a 1-all draw against Double Action of Botswana in their opener played on Wednesday at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. The Kanyemba-coached side will need to collect maximum points to put themselves in the driving seat of qualifying for the next round. Kanyemba said the team would dig deeper and deliver an outright win against Ntopwa. “We drew our first match, which we were not happy about. This is a chance to…...



