Comfort Selemani of Green Buffaloes celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 CAF Womens Championship League COSAFA Qualifier match between Green Buffaloes and Lesotho Defence Force at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on the 04 September 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

GREEN Buffaloes women’s dream of defending its COSAFA Championship suffered a fatal blow yesterday after a painful 3-1 defeat to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Goals apiece from Zanele Nhlapho, Chuene Morifi, and Martha Makhubela ensured that the South African giants avenged last year’s final loss. Buffaloes coach Carol Kanyemba expressed disappointment with the failure to progress to the finals but was proud of her team regardless. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. My girls did their best but it wasn’t enough. We started on a good note and scored a good goal but the failure to make our chances count in the first half killed us. Our weakness has been set pieces and it resulted in those…...