CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant says he doesn’t know the situation with Aime Mabika who is again missing from the national team roaster that will face Comoros for Zambia’s final Group H AFCON qualifier on Saturday. Zambia has already qualified for the tournament proper but fans were looking forward to seeing Mabika don Chipolopolo colours in a competitive match. FAZ has been courting Mabika over the last couple of years in the hope that the Congolese born defender would accept a Chipolopolo call up and represent the country. However, the defender has remained unavailable for selection even after being given a Zambian passport. Speaking after Tuesday night’s training session, Grant hinted that Mabika’s allegiances may not be with the Chipolopolo, insisting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.