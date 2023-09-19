FOOTBALL House has expressed disappointment with acts of hooliganism exhibited at National Heroes Stadium during the CAF Confederation Cup match between Maestro United Zambia (MUZA) and Diables Noirs of Congo Brazzaville. MUZA lost the first leg 2 – 1 ahead of the second leg that has been set for the month-end During the game three supporters invaded the pitch on three different occasions, something that left Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga with regret. “Regrettably, we witnessed a few unsavoury scenes from fans which we always guard against. Such incidents could draw the wrath of CAF which could cost our envoys a lot of money,” Kamanga said in his weekly column dubbed the President’s Corner. He said the…...



