DEFENDING MTN Super League champions Power Dynamos have a chance to join Zanaco at the summit of the league when they face Green Eagles at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe today. Power’s neighbours Nkana will also be in action at Lusaka’s Woodlands Stadium for a match against FC MUZA as coach Ian Bakala hopes to have a winning start to his life with the record league winners. The games were supposed to be played at the weekend but Power and MUZA had CAF assignments in the Champions League and Confederation Cup matches respectively. POWER v EAGLES From the disappointment of failing to win their Champions League match against Simba at the weekend, Power have league matters to attend to today…...



