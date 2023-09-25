WELTERWEIGHT boxer Steven Zimba has vowed to bounce back strongly and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after failing to do so in Dakar, Senegal. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Sunday, Zimba said he was disappointed to have failed to qualify for the Paris Games on his first attempt. Zimba said every champion tests failure on the rise to success. “As you know, I recently changed my weight category and am still unused. I did have a good outing in Senegal, failing to achieve the target I had set for myself. I am still disappointed that I failed to qualify on the first attempt, but such is life and happens in sports. It was a learning curve,…...



