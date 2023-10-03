INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Gillan Bwalya is in joint second at the ongoing 2023 Moja Extravaganza Open Chess Championship in Kimberly, South Africa, making him a strong contender for a podium finish. Bwalya started the campaign with a draw in round one before managing back-to-back wins against Candidate Master (CM) Klaas Tokelo of Lesotho and Fide Master (FM) Joseph Mwale of Malawi. The Zambian forced a draw in the fourth round against countrymate FM Prince Mulenga before bouncing back with a win against South African Micheal Simpson in the fifth round. Going into the sixth round, Bwalya was set to face tournament favourite Grandmaster (GM) Adham Fawzy of Egypt, who had a perfect five points in five rounds. The Egyptian enjoyed…...