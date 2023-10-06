ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant has named his 25-member squad for the back-to-back international friendly matches against Egypt and Uganda during the October FIFA window. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) secured two International friendlies set for October 12 and 17 respectively. The two matches that are being used as preparatory games for the November round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be staged in Dubai. Grant will be without the injured duo of Lameck Banda (Lecce) and Frankie Musonda (Ayr United). The technical bench has struck a balance between local and foreign based players with the Saudi Arabia domiciled Fashion Sakala making a return after missing out on the final Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier Comoros due to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.