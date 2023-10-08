THE U20 women’s national team suffered a minor setback in the first round 2024 Colombia World Cup Qualifier against DR Congo after playing out to a 2-all draw at the Nkoloma stadium on Saturday. Goals apiece from Ruth Nyamboki and Gloria Nosa rescued a point for the visitors heading into the return leg fixture set for next weekend in Kinshasa. Coach Charles Haalubono was yesterday left asking questions about the team’s failure to protect the lead twice allowing the visitors to come from behind twice. “We allowed silly goals and missed numerous scoring opportunities which is against football gods. Clearing the ball when we have set pieces is the biggest problem and we conceded those two goals. We are positive…...



