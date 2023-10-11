Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says it aims to nurture and develop a generation of high-quality athletes who will represent the country at the international stage. Speaking when he received medals from the World Fitness Federation (WFF) and the Zambia Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) yesterday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said government was committed to creating a strong and supportive environment for sports professionaliation in the country. WFF presented nine medals won by the four athletes who represented the country at the just-ended World Fitness Federations Championships in South, while the Zambia Ladies Golf Union presented the two trophies won in Botswana during the A and B Triangular Championships. In South Africa, the four bodybuilders minted a total of nine medals – six gold, two…...