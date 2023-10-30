ZAMBIA’s strong woman, Cherry Muchindu has revealed that she aims to lift even heavier weights after breaking two records at the Africa Strongman Championship held in Livingstone. Muchindu amassed three points for lifting a 270kg deadlift to beat her closest rival in the category, Natasha Globbler, who lifted 190 kg to earn two points, with third-place finisher Kkareena Chido managing to lift 170 kg. The Zambian strong woman broke last year’s 250 kg record when she lifted 270kg in the Lady’s Open Pro/Am category. Before lifting the 270kg deadlift, Muchindu had lifted 260kg and then went on to set another record. In an interview after breaking the record, Muchindu said her goal was to break further records at upcoming international…...



