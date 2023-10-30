POWER Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo has expressed concern over the team’s recent form, calling for an immediate solution following a 1-1 draw with Zanaco during the MTN Super League Week Nine fixture at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe yesterday. Francis Mustafa’s fifth-minute header cancelled Godfrey Ngwenya’s half-volley to ensure the two teams shared spoils at a fully packed Arthur Davies Stadium. Chipepo expressed worry over Power’s failure to secure victories. “A very disappointing result for us. We are not happy. We wanted to pick up maximum points, but things could not happen. We are coming from back-to-back losses, and we thought we could bounce back today. A draw at home is not good. The boys played well but missed several…...



