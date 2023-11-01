GOVERNMENT has expressed confidence that the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium will pass the CAF inspection ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. In an interview with the media yesterday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said the Levy Mwanawasa stadium would meet CAF’s demands following recent renovations. He said his ministry was working with FAZ to implement the CAF recommendations. “As you may be aware, we have not been using Levy Mwanawasa Stadium due to the renovations that have been happening. We are confident that the stadium will be certified fit with the renovations that have happened. We have been working closely with the FAZ to ensure everything is in place,” Nkandu said. “We understand the importance of having the Chipolopolo play its home…...



