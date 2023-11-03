THE Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) needs about K1.5 million to send the men’s national team for the 2024 Handball Africa Cup of Nations set for January in Egypt. The tournament will run from January 17 to 29 in Cairo. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Thursday, HAZ president Victor Banda said the association had written to the National Sports Council (SCZ) and several companies seeking financial help. Banda said HAZ’s budget would carter for air tickets, accommodation and meals for a 23-member contingent leaving on January 16. “The preparations are going on well. We have the Africa Cup of Nations starting in January where our senior men’s national team qualified. As an association, we have unveiled a budget…...



