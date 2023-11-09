“IT is time to be with my family,” were Boyd Mulwanda’s immediate words in responding to the news of his sacking by Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos yesterday. According to a statement issued by the club’s media team yesterday, Mulwanda has been sent packing because of the team’s poor run of results. Kansanshi only have one win in their last nine games, a run that has cost Mulwanda his job. “Kansanshi Dynamos Football Club has parted ways with Head Coach Boyd Mulwanda following a poor run of results since the beginning of the season. The change has been done in the interest of both parties for future growth and achievements,” read the statement in part. The club said, First Assistant…...



