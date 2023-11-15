WOMEN’s national team strikers Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, and Racheal Kundananji have been nominated for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year awards. CAF yesterday unveiled the preliminary nominees for the various women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023. The Copper Queens trio are among the 30 players vying for the prestigious Player of the Year award, held by Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala for a record fifth time during the last Awards Gala in July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco. Nigeria leads the numbers with seven players including, Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadzie, Uchenna Kanu, Toni Payne, Osinachi Ohale, Christy Uchembe, and Rasheedat Ajibade. South Africa has six players: Andile Dlamini, Hilda Magaia, Lida Motlhalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Refiloe Jane, and Thembi Kgatlana. Kazakhstan-based goalkeeper…...



