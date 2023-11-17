THE netball national team’s participation at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations set for Botswana hangs in balance as Netball Zambia continues its search for resources to send the players to the tournament. The women’s and men’s national teams are supposed to depart for Botswana on November 24 ahead of the tournament that swings into action from November 26 to December 6 in Gaborone. However, Netball Zambia president Martha Sichone Lungu says the association is short of K238,000 to meet the budget. Lungu has since sent an SOS to the corporate world and well-wishers to come on board and bail the association out. “The trip to Botswana for the Netball Africa Cup of Nations hangs in limbo. We are short…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.