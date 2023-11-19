RED Arrows rugby club has been crowned champions of the 2023 Red Arrows Independence Challenge Cup after beating Green Eagles 19-0 in Lusaka. The victory saw the ZAF sponsored-side walkaway with a K20,000 prize money while runners-up Eagles pocketed K15,000. Arrows coach Mwamba Chishimba described the victory as sweet but admitted that competition was stiff. Chishimba said the future of the sport looked bright as many clubs were proving to be a thorn in the park. “Kudos to the players for the job well done. We fought hard for the title, knowing that we didn’t start well. I think a lot of teams have improved and it’s a wake-up call for us to work hard next season because we are…...



