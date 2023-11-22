FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the drainage system at the newly rehabilitated David Kaunda will be resolved by the contractor. Pictures of a waterlogged David Kaunda Stadium went viral on social media, with many sports followers questioning the poor drainage system that was put at the rehabilitated stadium. The DK Stadium was handed over to the FAZ provincial leadership and community in September following the conclusion of the work, but on Friday, pictures of a flooded DK stadium went viral following a heavy downpour in Chipata. Kamanga revealed that the contractor was back on sight to resolve the drainage issue at the Stadium. “On the State of the Infrastructure Project under FIFA, David Kaunda was handed over, but what…...



