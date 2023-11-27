ZESCO United has gone top of the MTN Super League table after rallying from a goal down to thrash Nkana 3-1 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium yesterday. A brace from substitute Enock Sakala Jr and one screamer from Abraham Siankombo were enough to end Nkana’s dreams of playing in this year’s ABSA Cup. In a game sparked with emotions and rain, the two sides went head-to-head to deliver to the expectations of the crowd that had thronged the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Zesco United assistant coach Tenant Chilumba heaped praises on his lads for the strong character displayed throughout the game. “What a good game. One of the best games we have played so far this season. We were on top…...



