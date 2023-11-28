FAZ says it will not condone the continued lawlessness and hooliganism being experienced at various stadia across the country. Meanwhile, FC MUZA General Secretary Joe Kabika has confirmed that the window of the coaching staffs’ mini bus was smashed by angry Power Dynamos fans following their 1-all draw at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. Over the weekend social media platforms went awash with a video of fans storming the David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata and attacking match officials during the game involving Chipata City and Mikalile FC. At Arthur Davies Stadium, pictures of broken windows of the FC MUZA bus also went viral. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers on Monday, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said the…...



