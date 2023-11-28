FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the association is working on a pre-AFCON camp ahead of the January tournament in Ivory Coast. Kamanga said in his weekly President Corner column on Monday that FAZ had shifted attention to preparing for the AFCON tournament. “Our focus now will be on preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations. We are working on the pre-tournament camp where we hope the team will fine-tune itself ahead of the tournament. The technical bench has presented a program that we hope to actualise in the next few weeks. It remains our primary objective that we will not just be participants at the tournament,” Kamanga said. Zambia is returning to the continental showpiece after missing out…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.