ZAMBIA has continued with her winning streak at the ongoing netball Africa Cup of Nations after beating Namibia 52-42 in Gaborone, Botswana. This is Zambia’s second win at the tournament, having beaten Eswatini 63-47 in the opener. Coach Lazarous Tembo hailed the team for the victory but warned against complacency. Tembo said the team had immediately shifted attention to the Botswana game. “I think it’s the best game we have played so far. Namibia has a good side and is tactically good. They gave us a good game. We were very sharp and had good statistics. We became flat-footed in the third quarter, but we managed to recover,” said Tembo. “Yes, fatigue seems to have affected the girls but they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.