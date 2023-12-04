WOMEN’s national team striker Rachael Kundananji says players will give fans a good game against Angola in tomorrow’s 2024 WAFCON final round, last leg qualifier. The Bruce Mwape-coached side thrashed Angola 6-0 in the first leg played in Luanda on November 29, and are home this Tuesday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. A Barbra Banda hat trick and goals apiece from Kundananji, Lushomo Mweemba and Ireen Lungu were enough to put the Copper Queens a foot closer to booking a slot at the next WAFCON. In an interview after yesterday’s morning training session, Kundananji said the team would not underrate Angola despite carrying a 6-0 advantage. “Not an easy task we have on Tuesday despite carrying a 6-0…...



