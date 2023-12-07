PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it’s great that both the men’s and women’s national teams have qualified for the continent’s biggest competitions. The Copper Queens booked a ticket to the 2024 Morocco WAFCON tournament in style after thumping Angola 6-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Tuesday evening. A brace from Rachael Kundananji and goals each from Barbra Banda, Susan Banda, Avell Chitundu, and Esther Banda were enough for the Bruce Mwape-coached side, who ran riot with a 12-0 aggregate score. The emphatic win saw the Copper Queens set a milestone third successive WAFCON qualification with an eye now on back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualification, should they reach the semi-finals in Morocco. President Hichilema took to social media to congratulate the…...



