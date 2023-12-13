THE Zambia Army has rewarded eight of its members belonging to the netball national team with K5000 each for their contribution to Zambia’s historic win at the Netball Africa Cup of Nations held in Gaborone, Botswana last week. The Lazarous Tembo-coached side defied the odds, rallying from behind twice to clinch its first-ever Africa Cup title after a nail-biting final. Zambia Army-sponsored side, Green Buffaloes, contributed eight players among them team Captain Beauty Nakazwe, who also emerged as the tournament’s best shooter. The Zambia Army command awarded a tune of K5,000 each to the eight players. Zambia Army Commandant Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi said the netball team had made the country proud with its achievement. “It gives us great…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.