GHANA women’s national team coach Nora Hauptle says the Copper Queens have the most in-form forwards on the continent currently. Hauptle is preparing her team to face Copper Queens in the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers set for February next year. She says although Ghana is wary of the threats posed by Zambia, her team will be ready to match the Copper Queens. Ghana eliminated Benin in the second round, while Zambia progressed after opponents Mali pulled out of the race. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Wednesday, Hauptle said her lasses will be ready for a top team led by skipper Barbra Banda. “We face Zambia in the third round of the Olympic qualifiers. We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.