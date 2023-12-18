ZAMBIA-BASED Nigerian fighter Godwin Friday has handed Zimbabwean Lewis ‘The Porcupine’ Mataya his first defeat of his MMA career after outwitting him during the Zambia National Armature League (ZNAL) held at the Scream Disco Club in Lusaka over the weekend. Friday put up a splendid fight in a tightly contested bout, which saw the Zimbabwean, who went into the fight with a record of eight wins and zero defeats handed his first loss. The two fighters went toe-to-toe in the main fight of the night with Friday extending his unbeaten record to four. At the fully packed Scream Disco Club where hundreds of MMA fans had thronged to witness the night fight, Zambia’s Tryford Mwanga, fighting under Warriors Fight Club,…...



