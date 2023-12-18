“THIS is for every Zambian out there. I am glad to have delivered the title, and this is just the beginning of more accolades to come” were the words of Davy Mwale after being crowned African Boxing Union (ABU) bantamweight champion on Saturday night. Mwale outsmarted South African boxer Innocent Mantengu in an enthralling 12-round fight to win via a unanimous point decision at the Government Complex in Lusaka. The victory came after judges scored 119-109, 118-110, and 117-110 in favour of Mwale, who went on to be crowned winner of the vacant ABU bantamweight title. Compatriot and heavy puncher Alfred Muwowo previously held the title but was stripped of the belt following a dormant three years in which he…...



