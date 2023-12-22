ZAMBIA’S Candidate Master (CM) Elton Banda has scored 6.5 points to finish third at the 2023 Malawi Chess Open Championship in Blantyre. The Malawi Open commenced on Tuesday and concluded yesterday. Banda started the three-day tournament with three straight wins against Malawian players Richard Matundu, Shadreck Lakudza, and CM Chiletso Chingangu. The Zambian suffered a blow as he registered a loss in the fourth round against CM George Mwale, but bounced back with a win against Leonard Sharra before he went on to lose to Fide Master Joseph Mwale in the sixth round. Banda redeemed himself by beating Peter Nyama and Izdini Gafar in the seventh and eighth rounds respectively before he settled for a draw against CM Joseph Nyambalo…...



