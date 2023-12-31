CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant has named the 27 internationals who will fight for Zambia’s jersey at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which commences on January 13, 2024. The gaffer has put his faith in players like Toaster Nsabata, Kennedy Musonda, Tandi Mwape and Miguel Chaiwa. There are no big surprises with Grant’s regulars as Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Frankie Chisenga Musonda and Lameck Banda all made the cut. The squad will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow where it will camp and play two friendly games, one against Cameroon on January 9, 2024 and another against an opponent yet to be announced by the Football Association of Zambia. The Chipolopolo will then proceed to Côte d’Ivoire where it will…...



