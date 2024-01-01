ZESCO United has opened up a four-point lead at the summit of the table after a 1-0 victory over Napsa Stars at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium yesterday. Substitute John Ching’andu’s 48th minute goal was all that the George Lwandamina-coached side needed to extend its unbeaten run. Zesco tops the log table with 36 points, four clear of second-placed Red Arrows who sit on 32 points. Assistant coach Tenant Chilumba expressed happiness with the team’s victory. “It’s a sweet victory and a bonus to the team. I think we have done well so far. Our target was to maintain the winning streak which we have done and we keep the focus. We are not comfortable yet. We have opened up a…...



