DIAMOND TV has secured the rights to broadcast the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that swings into action on January 13. Ivory Coast will be hosting the tournament for the second time since 1988 and Zambia is returning to the event after an eight-year absence. Diamond TV Chief Visionary Officer Costa Mwansa revealed that the station will air the competition in a statement issued to the media yesterday. “Diamond TV is pleased to announce to its esteemed viewers and clients that it will be broadcasting the complete AFCON tournament, featuring all 52 exciting matches. Football fans can catch every goal, every thrilling moment, and all the action live on Diamond TV,” read part of the statement. “As may already…...



