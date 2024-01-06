NKANA has re-signed striker Idris Ilunga Mbombo to boost its attacking options heading into the second half of the season. The 13-time league champions have endured a miserable campaign so far, winning only four games from their 18 fixtures. As a result, the Kitwe giants have found themselves as early contenders for the three relegation slots, sitting 16th on the league table with only 16 points. Coach Ian Bakala is looking to change his fortunes, and has turned to Mbombo and three others -goalkeeper Moonga Ndala, attacking midfielders Austin Banda and Laurent Muma to help Nkana beat the drop. Mbombo joins Nkana on a two year deal from Tanzanian giants Azam after agreeing to part company with a year remaining…...



