ZAMBIA’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparedness and tournament credentials will be tested this afternoon when the Chipolopolo face Cameroon in Jeddah. The friendly is the first game Avram Grant’s side will play this year since arriving at its international camp in Saudi Arabia on January 3. The Chipolopolo are making a return to the continent’s biggest football tournament that kicks off from January 13 to February 11. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, Tanzania, and Congo and will be based in the coastal city of San Pedro. Cameroon will be a huge test for Zambia considering the two big guns awaiting them in Group F at AFCON in the form of DR Congo in the opening group fixture…...



