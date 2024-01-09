FAZ says it has provided government with a checklist of Chipolopolo’s needs at the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that swings into action this weekend. Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, Congo, and Tanzania and will be domiciled in the coastal city of San Pedro. The Chipolopolo are making a return to the continent’s biggest football extravaganza after an eight-year absence. In his latest Column, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the association had been liaising with government to ensure that all team requirements are in place ahead of the AFCON. “Football felicitations to you all followers of the beautiful game. It is such an exciting time to be part of the beautiful game with the Chipolopolo…...



