ZAMBIA has started 2024 with a draw after Cameroon rallied from a goal down to force a 1-1 stalemate in a pre-2023 Ivory Coast AFCON friendly played at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah yesterday. Both goals came in the first half and saw the Leicester City forward, Patson Daka continue from where he left off in 2023 by starting the new year with a goal. The international friendly was a good platform for coach Avram Grant to test Zambia’s AFCON credentials and preparedness, with the tournament swinging into action from January 13 to February 11. The Chipolopolo are making a return to the continent’s biggest football tournament for the first time since 2015 after missing the last three editions…....



