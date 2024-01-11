SUPERSPORT has acquired the rights to broadcast the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which will be staged in Côte d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11. Multichoice has confirmed the development in a post shared on its Facebook page last night. The Television service provider shared an advert with the words “AFCON Yafika pa SuperSport. Chapwa waya Gloria!!!” Last week, Multichoice had announced in a statement that the SuperSport Channel would not air the tournament because it had failed to secure broadcasting rights. “SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the 2023 AFCON scheduled for January 13th to February 11, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament. However, the AFCON games will be available…...



