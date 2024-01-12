TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba has called for the enhancement of sports tourism to sustain the gains made by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). Sikumba says his ministry is targeting to push sports tourism to greater heights. And FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga is impressed with the KoPa sales and hopes the ministry will help promote it on the international market through sports tourism initiatives. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Football House yesterday, Sikumba said the enhancement of sports tourism would help sports disciplines sustain their merchandise. “I am delighted to be at the Football House for the first time. I think it’s a very interesting building with a lot of interesting stories. We as a ministry…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.