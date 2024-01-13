KONKOLA Blades has frustrated Super League champions Power Dynamos in an entertaining fixture at the Arthur Stadium yesterday. The Chililabombwe-based side forced a 1-1 draw, which pushed it into eighth position on the table with 25 points, while Power Dynamos sits third on 33 points. Eric Etiene gave the visitors a lead as early as the fourth minute but skipper Godfrey Ngwenya scored a 38th-minute scorcher to cancel out Konkola Blades’ advantage. Power Dynamos assistant coach Songwe Chalwe was disappointed with the result and bemoaned the team’s lack of accuracy in attack. “We are not happy with a draw. It’s a very bad result. We wanted maximum points but it’s football and we tried our level best. It’s just that…...



